Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 615,338

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5310 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
