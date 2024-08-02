Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 615,338
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5310 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1874 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
