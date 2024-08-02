20 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5310 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (29) XF (66) VF (95) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (4)

Gorny & Mosch (15)

Grün (10)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (8)

Katz (1)

Künker (49)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Münzenonline (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (3)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (16)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (13)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)