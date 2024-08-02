Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,770,062
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (526)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,712. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.
