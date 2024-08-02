20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,712. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (40) AU (90) XF (158) VF (226) F (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (7) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) VF35 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (29) PCGS (5)

