Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,770,062

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (526)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,712. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
