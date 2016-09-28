Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901-1913 "Bayern". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1901-1913 "Bayern" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901-1913 "Bayern" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901-1913
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901-1913 "Bayern". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Germany 2 Mark 1901-1913 "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

