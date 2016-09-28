Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901-1913 "Bayern". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901-1913
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901-1913 "Bayern". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
