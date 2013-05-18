Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern". Copper. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Copper. Pattern

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" Copper Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" Copper Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper (0,900)
  • Weight 9,14 - 9,68 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. Copper. Pattern. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
3324 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

