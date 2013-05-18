2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern". Copper. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. Copper. Pattern. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) SP62 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)