2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern". Copper. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Copper. Pattern
Specification
- Metal Copper (0,900)
- Weight 9,14 - 9,68 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. Copper. Pattern. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
3324 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
