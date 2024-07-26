Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 573,533
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (433)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23938 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
