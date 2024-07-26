2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23938 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

