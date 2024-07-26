Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 573,533

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (433)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23938 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (29)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (19)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (21)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (14)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (46)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (3)
  • Möller (7)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (14)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (11)
  • Reinhard Fischer (13)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (11)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (57)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (42)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (14)
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search