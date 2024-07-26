Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001

2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern". 90th Birthday (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 90th Birthday

Obverse 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" 90th Birthday - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" 90th Birthday - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 640,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Luitpold Karl Joseph Wilhelm Ludwig (Prince Regent of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (709)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. 90th Birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71127 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1911 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search