Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern". 90th Birthday (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 90th Birthday
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 640,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Luitpold Karl Joseph Wilhelm Ludwig (Prince Regent of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (709)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. 90th Birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71127 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
