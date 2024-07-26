2 Mark 1911 D "Bayern". 90th Birthday (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. 90th Birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71127 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

