2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (8) AU (53) XF (29) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS62 (1) PF67 (1) PF63 (6) CAMEO (6) Service NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

BAC (21)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (3)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

GGN (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (8)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (3)

Katz (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (10)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (16)

WAG (10)