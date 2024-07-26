Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 97,698

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.

Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

