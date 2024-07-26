Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 97,698
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1913 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
