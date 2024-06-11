2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (14) AU (51) XF (15) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) XF45 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (4) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (3)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (13)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Teutoburger (14)

WAG (15)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Zöttl (2)