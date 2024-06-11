Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 213,652
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (14)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1912 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search