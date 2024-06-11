Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 213,652

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - December 2, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1912 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

