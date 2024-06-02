Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 632,700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • BAC (10)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (11)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • WAG (15)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

