Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 632,700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
