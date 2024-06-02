2 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (22) AU (34) XF (5) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (2)

BAC (10)

Busso Peus (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (3)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (11)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (5)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (14)

WAG (15)

Zöttl (2)