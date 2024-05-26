2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62469 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place June 8, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (25) AU (41) XF (10) VF (22) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

BAC (10)

Bertolami (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (2)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Frühwald (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (4)

HIRSCH (3)

Inasta (2)

Katz (6)

Kroha (2)

Künker (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stephen Album (3)

Teutoburger (16)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (6)

Zöttl (4)