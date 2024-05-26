Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,106,712

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62469 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place June 8, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

