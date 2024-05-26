Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,106,712
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62469 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place June 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
