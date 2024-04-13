Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,054,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 19, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 27, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 5, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

