2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

