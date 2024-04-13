Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,054,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.
