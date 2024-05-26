2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3515 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

