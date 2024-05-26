Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,406,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3515 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 19, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

