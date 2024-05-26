Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,406,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3515 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
