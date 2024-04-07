Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,320,238

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - December 3, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 19, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

