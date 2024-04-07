2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

