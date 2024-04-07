Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,320,238
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
