Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,406,067

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dorotheum (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Zöttl (5)
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - August 7, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - December 2, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

