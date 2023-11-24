Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,406,067
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
