2 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

