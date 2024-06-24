Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,340,789

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Aste - July 2, 2023
Seller Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

