Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,340,789
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- BAC (15)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (11)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (18)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search