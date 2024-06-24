2 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

