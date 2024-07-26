Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 829,064

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2912 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Dorotheum - November 13, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

