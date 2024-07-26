Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 829,064
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2912 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
