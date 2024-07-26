Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 722,482
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search