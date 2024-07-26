Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 722,482

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - December 2, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 10, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - October 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - February 27, 2018
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

