2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 550. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (32) XF (6) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (11)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (9)

Numisbalt (2)

Rauch (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (9)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (1)