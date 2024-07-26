Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 753,396
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 550. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (9)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
