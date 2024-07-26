Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 753,396

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 550. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (9)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

