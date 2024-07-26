Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 201,476
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123
