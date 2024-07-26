Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 201,476

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1898 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search