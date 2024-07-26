Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 492,131

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1612 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (14)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Coins of History - January 15, 2023
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1896 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search