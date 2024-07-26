Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 492,131
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1612 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (14)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (17)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- WAG (11)
- WCN (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
