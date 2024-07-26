Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 246,050
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (12)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (9)
- NOA (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
