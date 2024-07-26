Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 246,050

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (9)
  • NOA (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1893 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

