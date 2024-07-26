2 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

