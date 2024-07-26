Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 246,050

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1891 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1891 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search