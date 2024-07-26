Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 246,050
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (12)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (9)
- TMAJK sro (2)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (3)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1891 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search