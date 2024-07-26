Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 172,368
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (410)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1317 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (20)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (26)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Grün (25)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HIRSCH (11)
- Höhn (10)
- Katz (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (5)
- Künker (122)
- Lanz München (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (3)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (10)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Sonntag (8)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (47)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (36)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (8)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 20
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search