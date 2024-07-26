Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 172,368

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (410)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1317 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

