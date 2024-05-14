Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 168,974

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
