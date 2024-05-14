Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 168,974
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1880 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
