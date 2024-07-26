Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,511,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (21)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

