Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,511,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
