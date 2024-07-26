2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (37) AU (164) XF (143) VF (74) F (12) VG (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (5) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) F15 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (10) NGC (9)

