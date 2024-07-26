Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,370,139
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (454) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
