Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,370,139

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (454) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Antivm Numismatica - May 17, 2024
Seller Antivm Numismatica
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

