10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,874
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1912 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
