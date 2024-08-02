Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,874

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1912 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

