10 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2159 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

