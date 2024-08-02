Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,753

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23936 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (29)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1910 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search