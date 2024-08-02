Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,753
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23936 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (4)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (29)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (5)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search