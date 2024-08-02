Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 208,970
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30019 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
