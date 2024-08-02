Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 208,970

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30019 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1909 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

