Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 211,211
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,519. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
