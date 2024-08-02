Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 211,211

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,519. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 10, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Varesi - March 22, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date March 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

