Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,512
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5744 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (22)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search