Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,512

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5744 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

