10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 281,231
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,361. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
