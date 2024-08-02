Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 281,231

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,361. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 24, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

