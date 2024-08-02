Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 210,112
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32832 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
