10 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32832 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

