10 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33658 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (8) AU (25) XF (102) VF (32) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (4) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (11) PCGS (2)

