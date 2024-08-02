Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 534,426
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33658 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 31700 RUB
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1903 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
