Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 70,308
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,601. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (25)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 1750 DKK
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
