Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,639

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Varesi - March 22, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date March 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

