10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,639
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
