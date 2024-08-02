10 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

