Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,798

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
