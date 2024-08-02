10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

