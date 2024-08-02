Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,798
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
