10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

