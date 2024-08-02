Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 550,124
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
