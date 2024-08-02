Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 550,124

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

