Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 281,476
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (9)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (8)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (36)
- London Coins (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (19)
- UBS (5)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (15)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search