Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 281,476

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

