10 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (26) XF (77) VF (44) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2)

