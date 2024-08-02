Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 421,512
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (12)
- Höhn (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (35)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (23)
- UBS (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VINCHON (2)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (17)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search