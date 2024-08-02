Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 421,512

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (15)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (12)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (35)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (23)
  • UBS (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (17)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1893 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search