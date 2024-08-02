Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 421,565
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1890
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (3)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (6)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (37)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (11)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (16)
- UBS (7)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (16)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 32900 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search