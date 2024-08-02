Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 421,565

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 32900 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

