Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 281,259

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (355)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

