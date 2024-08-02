10 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

