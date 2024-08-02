Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 281,259
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (355)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (2)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (14)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (11)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (24)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (14)
- Höhn (5)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (128)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rapp (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (8)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (25)
- UBS (7)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (22)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1888 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search