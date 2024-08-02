Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 156,693
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1881 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1881 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
