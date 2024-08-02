10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1881 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (6) AU (8) XF (14) VF (36) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) XF45 (1) PF62 (4) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (4)

Katz (4)

Künker (21)

Lanz München (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

WAG (5)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Westfälische (1)