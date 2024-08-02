Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 156,693

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1881 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (21)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1881 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1881 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

