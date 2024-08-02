Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 299,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3241 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
