Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 299,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3241 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (21)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1880 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search