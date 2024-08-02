Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 223,606

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5447 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place October 1, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1879 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search