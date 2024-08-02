Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1879 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 223,606
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5447 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place October 1, 2002.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (11)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search