10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 637,876
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
