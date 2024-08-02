Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 637,876

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2004.

Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

