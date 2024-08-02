10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5737 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (5) XF (14) VF (57) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Künker (18)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (3)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (14)

UBS (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (8)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)