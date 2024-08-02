Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 282,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5737 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
