Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 282,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5737 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Künker (18)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • UBS (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search