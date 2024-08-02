Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 684,451

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1212 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******


For the sale of 10 Mark 1876 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

