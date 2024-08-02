Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 684,451
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1212 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
