10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (10) AU (47) XF (78) VF (127) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) PF66 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (10)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Dorotheum (3)

Emporium Hamburg (18)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (3)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (12)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (17)

Holmasto (1)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (51)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Naumann (1)

Numimarket (2)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (21)

Rhenumis (4)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (25)

UBS (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (18)

Westfälische (2)