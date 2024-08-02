Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 815,858

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Naumann - June 2, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
