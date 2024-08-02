Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 815,858
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Search